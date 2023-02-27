Much to the delight of everyone, Nic Cage goes full-on Dracula mode in new ‘Renfield’ images

As per usual, the ever-growing horror genre continues to pump out an endless assortment of eye-watering content that is unsurprisingly getting the community talking. But while most of these genre flicks are outright terrifying and prey upon our greatest fears, another big-name horror feature has sprinkled in some breadcrumbs of comedy, which is attracting a broad audience. This is precisely the case for Renfield — an upcoming horror comedy extravaganza that boasts a highly popular cast. As the hype continues to ramp up around the film, a new batch of promotional images are here to increase our excitement tenfold.

The aforementioned photos were revealed to Total Film magazine earlier today, with the eye-popping images showcasing Nic Cage’s much-anticipated moment in the spotlight as Count Dracula. And let’s be honest — Nicolas Cage as one of the most famous vampires of all time sounds like a tootin’ good time to us. You can check out the photos for yourself down below:

Exclusive: Total Film gets a new look at #Renfield featuring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina https://t.co/cPtILqrhTd — Total Film (@totalfilm) February 27, 2023

The anticipation surrounding Cage’s Dracula was there already, sure, but these new images suggest an out-of-this-world cinematic experience that is almost guaranteed to attract a boatload of moviegoers to theaters this spring. Of course, with gifted talents like Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina featured in supporting roles, it’s clear that the horror genre is cooking up a recipe for success.

Judging by the looks of the photos, we’re set to strap in for an unforgettable Dracula re-imagining that just screams entertainment. All of a sudden, the spookiest of seasons in October time has now switched to the spring — with Renfield set to take a delicious bite out of theaters on April 14.