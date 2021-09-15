Multiple Star Trek Films Now In Development At Paramount

Multiple new Star Trek films are reportedly in the works with a big shakeup in management over at Paramount as its CEO and chairman Jim Gianopulos steps down and Brian Robbins takes up the mantle.



In a memo to staff obtained by the Hollywood Reporter announcing his departure, Gianopulos reminisced about his tenure and expressed excitement about some of the upcoming projects the company is working on. The memo only makes a brief reference to the Star Trek franchise but confirms the company is working on multiple films based in the Trek canon.

“Since its inception, Paramount has been synonymous with great theatrical entertainment, and together, we have launched massive global hits like Mission Impossible: Fallout, and helped build new cinematic worlds, like A Quiet Place and Sonic the Hedgehog, and elevated existing ones, like Transformers and, Star Trek (with new films in the works), among others,” the memo reads.

The last Star Trek film was 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond, the third film in J.J. Abrams’ alternate universe take on the original 1960’s Star Trek series.



In recent years, Paramount has focused more on series in the franchise like Star Trek: Discovery, a prequel to the original series, Star Trek: Picard, which follows Captain Jean Luc Picard 20 years after the events of Star Trek Nemesis, as well as the animated comedic take on the franchise, Star Trek: Lower Decks, though all three of these series have received middling reception from fans and critics alike.



For fans hoping to turn a new leaf on Star Trek after a few years of lackluster offerings, the announcement of multiple new films may be the shot in the arm for the franchise they’ve been craving.