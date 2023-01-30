‘Murder Mystery 2’ trailer sees Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston solve another whodunnit

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2, and the full-length trailer for the comedic whodunnit promises another wild adventure with our favorite crime solvers.

When we first met the Spitz family, they were a couple on the verge of falling apart, but a “dream vacation” built on a web of lies sent them spinning towards the ride of a lifetime when they found themselves at the center of a mysterious murder. After several mishaps and truths are revealed, Nick and Audrey help find out who is responsible for the death of Malcolm Quince, and it looks like their lives have taken a massive turn in the aftermath – for the better.

Nick and Audrey have decided to work together and begin their own private eye business, and it looks like their first case will involve a friend — so the stakes are higher than ever before. They’ll travel to exotic locations full of beautiful sights as they set off to solve the crime and have plenty of sarcastic conversations in the meantime, and fans can’t get enough. Sandler and Aniston are absolute gold together.

The official synopsis for Murder Mystery 2 reads as follows:

“Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.”

International abductions, lavish weddings, and the return of the power couple; what more could we ask for? Murder Mystery 2 begins streaming on March 31; here’s to another great adventure with the Spitzes.