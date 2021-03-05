The Mutants Reportedly In Active Development, Will Reboot The X-Men

Introducing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is tricky for a number of reasons, even if the thirteen films from Fox barely scratched the surface in terms of diving deep into what’s a very expansive comic book mythology. Of course, we’ll see at least a few familiar characters that are firm fan favorites, but Marvel also needs to make sure that their reboot can stand on its own and not invite a plethora of comparisons.

How exactly they’ll do that, we don’t yet know, but it seems that the wheels are finally in motion. The Illuminerdi brings word tonight that The Mutants is in active development and that the film will reboot the X-Men for the MCU. Unfortunately, that’s all they can share at this time, but it’s still hugely exciting news.

After all, the X-Men have been the subject of much speculation ever since Disney acquired Fox and while there isn’t a whole lot in the way of concrete information in regards to which characters will feature or how they’ll be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just knowing that things are beginning to pick up steam should be enough to excite fans.

In fact, with WandaVision set to wrap up tomorrow, we may even get some hints about what Kevin Feige and co. have planned pretty soon. Either way, rest assured that Marvel Studios are hard at work on putting their X-Men reboot together behind the scenes and with any luck, more details will begin to surface in the not too distant future.

