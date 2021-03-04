Watch: WandaVision Finale Promo Teases The Final Showdown In Westview

After nine weeks of sitcom surreality and Marvel madness, WandaVision reaches its final episode this Friday. Given how careful the streamer has been to keep spoilers to a minimum, there’s still much we don’t know about what it has in store, but this newly leaked promo teases an epic showdown in Westview.

Ahead of it likely being unveiled officially tomorrow, the teaser – which has found its way onto social media – mostly uses footage from previous episodes in order to hype up the last one, but there is a chunk of new footage in there. One clip sees Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), probably talking to Paul Bettany’s Vision, taking a stand. “This place, this is our home,” the Scarlet Witch says. “And no one will ever take it from me again.”

The trailer also reminds us that WV has well and truly been a slam dunk for Marvel Studios, as it showcases various glowing quotes from reviews of earlier episodes. At this stage in the MCU’s unstoppable success story, it wasn’t really a risk for Kevin Feige to branch out into TV, but what’s impressed people is how WandaVision isn’t just a movie chopped up into multiple episodes but a storyline that could only work as a series, using the medium to its advantage to craft something that draws viewers in week by week. It’s no coincidence that it’s the most popular TV show in the world right now.

Previously on WandaVision, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) captured Wanda’s twin sons and has just revealed that the Avenger is the mythical Scarlet Witch. It looks like we’re finally about to see the surviving Maximoff sibling embrace her full power set as she goes toe-to-toe with Agatha for the sake of her family. But will Wanda get her happy ending? Whatever happens, we’ll next see her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Don’t miss WandaVision episode 9 – no, there isn’t a secret tenth outing – on Disney Plus from tomorrow.