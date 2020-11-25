The New Mutants Has Become A Sleeper Hit On VOD

The New Mutants has got to be the unluckiest Marvel movie of the lot. After being stuck in limbo for several years, it finally reached the big screen this past summer in the middle of a pandemic. The result was that it flopped hard, something not helped by the tough critical reception it was met with. Josh Boone’s film deserves some good news, then, and now it’s at last got some.

Apparently, The New Mutants is going down a storm on VOD. Bleeding Cool has revealed that the last ever entry in Fox’s X-Men franchise has topped the lists on Vudu and FandangoNOW to become the number one best-selling pic on both sites, based on revenue. Considering that it was labelled as a write-off back in August, this is a very encouraging sign for the film, which suggests it could go on to achieve a kind of cult status.

See below for the full rankings:

Vudu’s top 10 titles for the past week (Monday-Sunday) in terms of revenue:

The New Mutants Unhinged Come Play Mulan The Informer Iron Mask Love and Monsters Jiu Jitsu Chick Fight Elf

FandangoNOW’s top 1o titles for the past week (Monday-Sunday), in terms of revenue:

The New Mutants Unhinged Come Play The Informer Mulan Iron Mask Chick Fight Love and Monsters Jiu Jitsu Dreamland

Magik And Wolfsbane Headline Latest Pics For The New Mutants 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it shouldn’t be a surprise that The New Mutants is finding a new audience on digital. Horror films often perform well on VOD and it’s about as close to a horror film as a superhero flick can get, while still being PG-13. The ensemble cast is also full of stars with a strong online following, including Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams, Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy, whose chess-themed drama The Queen’s Gambit has made a massive impact on Netflix this month. It’s easy to imagine viewers coming to TNM after binging that show and wanting to see more of the actress.

When it eventually arrives on streaming – presumably Disney Plus, if not Hulu – The New Mutants will no doubt continue to find even more fresh viewers, who can jump in without the jaded perspective of current audiences who waited years to see it, after very public production troubles. All in all, then, it could end up being a decent conclusion to the X-franchise.