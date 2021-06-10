Home / movies

Natalie Portman Trends As Fans Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has been held up as one of the finest actresses of her generation for a long time, and even though she only turned 40 years old yesterday, she’s already got a long list of acclaimed prestige dramas, box office smash hits and memorable roles under her belt dating back over a quarter of a century.

Her very first part came in modern action classic Léon: The Professional back in 1994, and Portman’s filmography has maintained a remarkably high level of consistency ever since. In fact, she went on to lend support in Michael Mann’s Heat, Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks!, well-reviewed comedies Beautiful Girls and Everyone Says I Love You and Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace before the 90s were out, all while still a teenager.

The actress will next be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder, where she’ll make her first appearance in the franchise in a decade, and the internet went into meltdown when set photos revealed that she’d lived up to her promise of getting jacked for Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir. Not only that, but as you can see from the reactions below, a lot of social media users were singing the star’s praises on her big day yesterday.

On top of all the critical and commercial acclaim, Natalie Portman also has a trophy cabinet that’s overflowing with accolades having scooped an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two Critics’ Choice Awards, a Screen Actors Guild statue, a pair of Golden Globes and many more, not to mention a back catalogue boasting such a wide range of titles as Garden State, Closer, V for Vendetta, Black Swan, Jane Got a Gun and Annihilation to name but a small few. As such, she’s well on her way to going down in the history books as one of the all-time greats.

