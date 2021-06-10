Natalie Portman Trends As Fans Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Natalie Portman has been held up as one of the finest actresses of her generation for a long time, and even though she only turned 40 years old yesterday, she’s already got a long list of acclaimed prestige dramas, box office smash hits and memorable roles under her belt dating back over a quarter of a century.

Her very first part came in modern action classic Léon: The Professional back in 1994, and Portman’s filmography has maintained a remarkably high level of consistency ever since. In fact, she went on to lend support in Michael Mann’s Heat, Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks!, well-reviewed comedies Beautiful Girls and Everyone Says I Love You and Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace before the 90s were out, all while still a teenager.

The actress will next be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder, where she’ll make her first appearance in the franchise in a decade, and the internet went into meltdown when set photos revealed that she’d lived up to her promise of getting jacked for Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir. Not only that, but as you can see from the reactions below, a lot of social media users were singing the star’s praises on her big day yesterday.

I think we can all agree that Natalie Portman! pic.twitter.com/Aqr97co6tQ — Fandango (@Fandango) June 9, 2021

the range of Characters that Natalie Portman has played is like no other pic.twitter.com/B1s5ODdvtt — Daniel (@senatoramidalla) June 9, 2021

natalie portman graduated from harvard with a psychology degree while starring in star wars. she’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment. happy birthday, queen. pic.twitter.com/y89ENbJZPu — mandy ♡’s ana (@leiasflyboy) June 9, 2021

Natalie Portman Is Thor In Awesome New Love And Thunder Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“I just want to be perfect” Natalie Portman 💙

Black Swan

Darren Aronofsky

2010 pic.twitter.com/sp4AcnWyd9 — Jo Coyne (@Jopolkadot) June 9, 2021

Happy Birthday to Natalie Portman AKA Jane Foster! 🎂 Who else is excited for Thor: Love and Thunder? pic.twitter.com/WMKj4kN9jm — IMAX (@IMAX) June 9, 2021

happy birthday to the one and only NATALIE PORTMAN pic.twitter.com/93ZV36dlCa — valen; 𖤐 (@valsabbath) June 9, 2021

From 'Black Swan' to Vox Lux,' we're celebrating Natalie Portman's eclectic acting career on her birthday. Which role is your favorite? https://t.co/JHfMO9b3Yw pic.twitter.com/lVpQofOn8b — IMDb (@IMDb) June 9, 2021

On top of all the critical and commercial acclaim, Natalie Portman also has a trophy cabinet that’s overflowing with accolades having scooped an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two Critics’ Choice Awards, a Screen Actors Guild statue, a pair of Golden Globes and many more, not to mention a back catalogue boasting such a wide range of titles as Garden State, Closer, V for Vendetta, Black Swan, Jane Got a Gun and Annihilation to name but a small few. As such, she’s well on her way to going down in the history books as one of the all-time greats.