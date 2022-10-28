Nations collide in action-packed new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ clip

Wakanda is at war in the latest promotional clip posted by movie ticketing company Fandango. The sneak peek at the rumored to be epic sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows the fictional MCU nations of Wakanda and Talokan at each other’s throats like no clip we’ve seen so far, and promises battle sequences we haven’t seen in the MCU since Infinity War.

The clip shows the citizens of the Birnin Zana, the capital city of the African nation of Wakanda doing everything they can to keep their heads above water as raging floods, presumably triggered by the Talokans, roar through the city streets. We see Okoye and Aneka of the Dora Milaje take defensive action against the water-breathing Talokan invaders as Shuri races into the city in a Wakandan flying vehicle attempting to pull people out of the rising waters. We also see M’baku confront a Talokan warrior, defeating him with his staff and pounding his chest defiantly.

The Talokans are the MCU analog of the Marvel comics series’ Atlantean race. Although like their comic book source they possess blue skin and oxygen rebreathers that allow them to fight on the surface, the Talokans are inspired by pre-Columbian and Mesoamerican traditions. The Talokans are led by the much awaited Prince Namor, although he is not seen in the clip.

Although only the few who have seen the movie know what sparks the conflict, it’s safe to assume this moment won’t be the only battle set piece to be featured in the film. Indeed, with a nearly three-hour runtime, it probably barely scratches the surface of what looks to be an all-out war between two of the most powerful MCU nations.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts theatrically on Nov. 11.