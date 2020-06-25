First Look At Neil Patrick Harris On The Matrix 4 Set

It could be argued that the world doesn’t really need a new installment in The Matrix franchise given that the story seemed to reach a pretty definitive conclusion at the end of Revolutions seventeen years ago, but with the back-to-back sequels largely disappointing the fans that instantly fell in love with the groundbreaking original, director Lana Wachowski should be given the benefit of the doubt in trying to win them back over.

Initially set to be released on the exact same date as John Wick: Chapter 4 as part of what the internet quickly dubbed ‘Keanu Reeves Day,’ the sweeping changes made to Hollywood’s release schedule as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic has seen The Matrix 4 pushed back by almost an entire year, with Godzilla vs. Kong stepping into the movie’s original May 2021 spot.

After being shut down for months as the entire industry went into hibernation, The Matrix 4 is finally back in front of cameras, and with that inevitably comes some new set photos. And as well as offering a look at franchise stalwarts Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the latest images also bring us the first glimpse at new addition Neil Patrick Harris, and you can check them out in the gallery below.

Although these new set photos don’t exactly offer up a whole lot of information, Reeves’ shaggier appearance indicates that these scenes are taking place inside The Matrix itself, presumably before John Anderson finds himself drawn back into more reality-bending adventures. Plot details will likely be thin on the ground for a while yet, but from the sounds of things, The Matrix 4 has all the makings of a major return to form for a series that originally ended on a whimper.