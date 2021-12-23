Neil Patrick Harris, one of the latest additions to The Matrix franchise, came out in style for the movie’s premiere. The internet is having difficulty processing his peculiar outfit.

The fourth entry in the action sci-fi film series, titled The Matrix Resurrections, serves as both a sequel and a reboot for the story, bringing back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their respective roles as Neo and Trinity. But, of course, there are a whole host of newcomers as well, including Harris’s character, who plays The Analyst, a psychologist who helps Neo get through his apparent depression and schizophrenia.

The critical reception of both the movie and the suit has thus far been mixed, and a lot of audience members have conflicting opinions about the return of the franchise to the big screens after nearly 20 years. Still, there’s no denying that there’s a lot of hype surrounding this occasion and the people involved in it.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend “The Matrix Resurrections” Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)

Take Neil Patrick Harris, for instance, whose Berluti outfit in the premiere event has generated quite the buzz on the internet. The folks on Reddit have been discussing it for hours, and you can read the funny comments in this particular thread.

One person compared the colorful suit to a video projector, while another mentioned the gaming accessory producer Razer that has a range of RGB products in its arsenal. “Does his husband know he’s gay?” Joked another one, while a few people brought up Harris’s character from How I Met Your Mother, who always wore the most fashionable suits.

The internet will undoubtedly discuss the actor’s clothing choice for many days to come, but I have to admit that as weird-looking as it was on the surface, the color palette actually grows on you if you give it a chance.