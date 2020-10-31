Netflix Have 16 Great Original Horror Movies To Watch This Halloween

As the market leaders in the streaming wars, Netflix are expected to deliver the best original content in an effort to maintain their unassailable lead ahead of the competition. And for the most part, they’ve succeeded. This summer in particular proved to be an unqualified win for them, with countless movies earning rave reviews and scoring massive viewership numbers.

The likes of The Old Guard, Project Power, Extraction, Da 5 Bloods, Spenser Confidential, The Devil All the Time, Enola Holmes, The Kissing Booth 2 and Hubie Halloween offered something for everyone, catering to virtually all audiences and demographics from R-rated action to family friendly capers via PG-13 comedies and fluffy romances.

However, one genre that Netflix haven’t yet managed to conquer is horror. The Haunting anthology may be one of the platform’s marquee TV shows, but the original feature film library is somewhat lacking when it comes to genuine scares. Yesterday’s launch of His House has gone a long way to changing that perception, though, with the terrifying chiller winning universal acclaim from critics and subscribers alike.

That being said, you might be surprised to discover that Netflix have only made sixteen original horror movies, and even then, a lot of them don’t conform to the expected tropes of the genre. With today being Halloween, though, you can check out the full list below and decide if any of them will be worth your time on the spookiest day of the year.

Rattlesnake The Open House In the Tall Grass Death Note Eli I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House The Perfection Vampires vs. The Bronx Apostle Cargo 1922 Little Evil The Babysitter The Babysitter: Killer Queen Cam Gerald’s Game

There’s certainly a lot of variety to be found, and while some of these titles slipped through the cracks and were soon forgotten, they’re all worth a watch if you can count yourself a fan of the genre. Still, Netflix certainly needs to bolster their horror division given the enduring popularity of this type of content, and hopefully they’ll do just that in the months to come.