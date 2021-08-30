Netflix Acquires Rights To New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie

Netflix has acquired the global rights to Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a direct sequel to the iconic 1974 film that spawned an incredibly successful franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The rights were previously held by Legendary Pictures, which purchased the film rights after Lionsgate and Millennium Films lost them in late 2017.

The film is directed by David Blue Garcia and will star Nell Hudson, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Olwen Fouéré, and more. The plot, according to IMDB, is that decades after Leatherface killed several people in central Texas, he resurfaces and torments Melody and her disabled younger sister Dreama.

Filming was completed last year in Bulgaria. A release date has not been announced.