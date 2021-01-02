Everything We Know About Ryan Reynolds’ New Netflix Action Movie

Netflix have been making some serious inroads into the blockbuster business recently, with 2020 in particular proving to be a banner year. Not only did Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction become the streaming service’s most-watched original movie ever, but Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard and Jamie Foxx’s Project Power also cracked the all-time Top 10 list.

The combination of big stars and even bigger budgets has worked a treat so far, then, and this year’s release of Red Notice is not only the company’s most expensive production ever at a cost of at least $150 million, but it boasts three of the most popular and highest-paid names in the industry for good measure.

Dwayne Johnson takes the lead role as an Interpol agent and produces through his Seven Bucks banner, while Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are along for the ride as an expert conman and the world’s most notorious art thief respectively. Johnson’s Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber is behind the camera and also wrote the script, which sparked a bidding war between almost every major studio before it ended up at Netflix.

Filming kicked off in January of last year but was swiftly brought to a halt by the Coronavirus pandemic, before resuming in September and wrapping in mid-November. Plot details are thin on the ground other than the vague descriptor of Red Notice being a globetrotting heist thriller, but that’s more than enough to draw in a massive audience given the talent involved.

There’s no official release date locked in yet, unfortunately, but with the pic deep into post-production and the cast already having moved onto other projects, the most likely scenario is that it arrives on Netflix towards the end of the year. Watch this space for more.