Ryan Reynolds Recorded Over 400 Videos To Thank The Crew Of His New Movie

Ryan Reynolds may be one of the highest-paid movie stars on the planet with a sprawling business empire that’s seen him sell his stake in Aviation Gin for a massive amount of money while retaining co-ownership, but he’s also a key partner in the Mint Mobile service, founded ad agency and production company Maximum Effort, sits on the board of directors at Match Group and recently purchased a Welsh soccer team with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, all without sacrificing his down to earth reputation.

Despite such vast professional success, the 44 year-old remains one of the most relatable and likeable figures in Hollywood, and he recently praised the hard-working crew of Netflix action blockbuster Red Notice by revealing that he individually thanked every single one of the 400-strong group by recording personalized video messages.

“I made videos for their dogs. Morale was so low because everyone was in lockdown. They couldn’t go anywhere but work or the hotel. In some cases, their families were at home less than a mile away. I can’t imagine that kind of longing. Awesome group of people. What they did was so hard.”

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Red Notice BTS Photos With The Rock And Gal Gadot 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not only that, but he also sent the entire crew a bottle of Aviation Gin with a hand-written note attached. Based on the behind the scenes photos that have been arriving online since shooting wrapped a couple of weeks ago, Red Notice was clearly a whole lot of fun to make, and the bond between cast and crew was evidently a very close one given the prank that was pulled on leading man Dwayne Johnson.

A lot of big name actors tend to remain distant from the crew and view them as cogs in a machine, when in reality even the smallest role in a production is vital in making sure that everyone involved is pulling in the same direction, and as Netflix’s biggest original movie ever that finished filming in the midst of a pandemic, the Red Notice gang deserve all the thanks they’re getting.