Ryan Reynolds Completes Purchase Of Welsh Soccer Team

Not content with being one of the most recognizable, popular and highest-paid movie stars in the world, Ryan Reynolds continues to grow his rapidly expanding business empire. The head honcho of the Maximum Effort ad agency, who also sits on the board of directors at Match Groups, is a part owner of Mint Mobile and still retains a controlling interest in Aviation Gin, has now completed his takeover of soccer team Wrexham A.F.C.

Reynolds recently partnered up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney to put together a pitch to convince shareholders to sell up to the star-studded duo. Wrexham, who are based in Wales but play in the fifth tier of the English soccer pyramid, had been owned by fans since 2011, meaning that the decision to sell was entirely up to them, and they voted overwhelmingly in favor of handing control to the star-powered duo. The team released a video to mark the occasion as well, which you can check out below.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have pledged to invest $2.5 million into the club to get things moving both on and off the pitch, and despite skepticism from some longtime fans about two outsiders coming in to take their team away from them, over 95% of shareholders voted in favor of the deal.

From a business standpoint, it certainly looks to be a shrewd move, with people all over the world holding a vested interest in the fortunes of Wrexham now that two big names from Hollywood with huge built-in fanbases have taken over the team. Results will need to improve, though, with the struggling squad currently fourteenth in the Vanarama National League having only won two of their opening eight games of the season.