Netflix Added 9 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Netflix subscribers have already been treated to a smorgasbord of fresh stuff in October, such as Adam Sandler’s horror-comedy film Hubie Halloween, paranormal horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, and classic movies like Clint Eastwood’s drama Gran Torino and cerebral Will Ferrell flick Stranger Than Fiction. But although you’ve probably got plenty to watch as it is, you can always count on the steaming site to keep dropping fresh content for you to add to your list throughout each month.

Today marks a fairly large haul of new titles for the platform, bringing nine different things for you to sort through. But most importantly, it includes a handful of hot releases that you’re going to want to check out right away, especially if you have any interest in a certain Caped Crusader and his archnemesis.

Batman: The Killing Joke is among today’s releases, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a treat. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, The Killing Joke follows the Bat as he attempts to stop the Clown Prince of Crime from driving police commissioner James Gordon insane. The story is interspersed with flashbacks of Joker’s early years as a failed stand-up comedian as well, marking one of the rare occasions that the franchise gives the character any type of origin story.

The film adaptation didn’t fare as well as the graphic novel, and it currently only sits at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. But fans of Batman and his seemingly endless clashes with Joker will no doubt enjoy this well-told tale, despite some occasional deviations from the source material.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that Netflix just released today:

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Fireman Sam (Multiple Seasons)

Half & Half (Multiple Seasons)

Love Like the Falling Rain

One on One (Multiple Seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2, Part 1)

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance (Season 1)

If you’re not in the mood for Joker’s shenanigans or any of the other titles listed above, then be sure to head over here to see what else is headed to Netflix throughout the remainder of October. There’s still a lot on the way and the platform has at least a handful of big new releases that you can look forward to in the coming weeks.