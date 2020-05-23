Netflix Added 2 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

With Memorial Day Weekend upon us now and May winding down, Netflix has been slowing its daily content drops, as the streaming site prepares for what’s looking to be a very big June, with tons of great titles on the way. But just because they’ve been easing up a bit on the new content that doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten about their subscribers entirely.

In fact, just yesterday saw a very big release with The Lovebirds – which viewers seem to be digging – and today, the streaming site has 3 new titles for us. All of which you can check out below, and they come in the form of 1 new TV show and 2 new movies.

Dynasty (Season 3) – The third season of The CW drama reboot.

One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020) – Indonesian family drama.

Si Doel the Movie 3 (2020) – Third movie in the trilogy of Indonesian franchise

As mentioned above, it’s a pretty barebones drop. But if there’s one title here worth your attention, it’s probably the third season of hit show Dynasty, which continues to go from strength to strength and pick up strong viewing numbers as its fanbase grows.

For those unfamiliar, it follows “two of America’s wealthiest families as they feud for control over their fortune and their children” and is often a compelling and entertaining watch. The third season was particularly good, too, and whether you still need to catch up with its latest run or are looking for a new show to get stuck into, Dynasty is as solid a choice as any.

But tell us, what will you be watching on Netflix this weekend?