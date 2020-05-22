The Internet’s Going Crazy For Netflix’s Big New Movie

There’s already a ton of really great movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix right now, with May having been a very, very good month for new additions. Be it originals, old classics or sleeper hits that came out of nowhere, the past few weeks have found viewers giddy with excitement at all the awesome content on the platform, and that continues today with The Lovebirds.

Probably Netflix’s biggest new movie for the month, given that it’s got some serious star power and was originally housed at Paramount and headed for theaters, before the streaming site swooped in and grabbed it, The Lovebirds tells the story of a couple who are about to break up before they find themselves in an insane murder mystery. As they try to clear their name, they’ll also need to come together and try to repair their damaged relationship.

Its 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes may not scream instant classic, but it seems like subscribers are definitely digging it. It’s only been available for less than a day, but already Twitter is flooded with reactions and most of them are overly positive – as you can see below.

The Lovebirds On Netflix Has Been Really Funny,

Kumail and Issa Work So Well Together — Lloyd Henley (@dolarhyde_uc) May 22, 2020

This movie is so funny!! This was the perfect way to start the weekend. #TheLovebirds https://t.co/EBWvBi7pix — LivingRaine (@LivingRaine) May 22, 2020

The number of times that I have laughed out LOUD!#TheLovebirds pic.twitter.com/ToZRy5W1ZY — Dr. Deloris Van Cartier (#SchemerInChief) (@evadutizena) May 22, 2020

Thank you Netflix for The Lovebirds 🙏🙏 — emma (@emmaadoyle1) May 22, 2020

I really love this movie! Good job crew! #TheLovebirds pic.twitter.com/mHOoB2jT2F — Cicely Tyson's funeral hat (@ItsAAndersen) May 22, 2020

#TheLovebirds was cutest yet quirkiest movie ever — KweenErinn🖤 (@ErinnCamille) May 22, 2020

Watched #TheLovebirds and laughed loudly throughout. I’m so happy they released it on Netflix. — Stacie CC (@coachcreativeCC) May 22, 2020

The leads were fun, script was tight and it reminded me of those Touchstone high-concept comedies of the 80's. A perfect weekend movie! #TheLovebirds on @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/EB5cO05lo2 — Paul C (@peejaythatsme) May 22, 2020

Bruh #TheLovebirds is funny AF @IssaRae did her thing. I did not think I would be laughing this hard. 😭 — #FREEME (@Dopechickyanna) May 22, 2020

the lovebirds on netflix is cracking me up😆 — quarantined stace watches too much tv ©🐪‏ (@supagirl_86) May 22, 2020

SO MANY TWISTS AND TURNS!!!

And shocking moments! This movie is so good!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#TheLovebirds — Giorgia 🧼🤚🏠 (@SimplyGiorgia) May 22, 2020

If you're looking for a laugh over the weekend then look no further than #TheLovebirds It's absolutely hysterical. Kumail Nanjiani & Issa Rae make a fantastic comic duo and I could honestly sit re-watching it all weekend. Someone please tell me there's going to be a sequel? pic.twitter.com/76pHKDN0CM — Andrew Oldbury (@AndrewOldbury) May 22, 2020

Kumail and Issa have AMAZING CHEMISTRY!!! #TheLovebirds — Giorgia 🧼🤚🏠 (@SimplyGiorgia) May 22, 2020

The Lovebirds on Netflix is funny as heck. I love @IssaRae and @kumailn — Mariah Martini (@mariahmartini) May 22, 2020

And there’s a lot more where those came from. Indeed, it seems that even despite some mediocre reviews from critics – including our own Matt Donato – Netflix has managed to pump out another hit. Which, at this point, isn’t too surprising. Be it The Wrong Missy, 6 Underground, Coffee & Kareem or countless others, the platform has proven that it knows what its subscribers like and it doesn’t care what the critics have to say.

But tell us, do you have any plans to check out The Lovebirds this weekend? Or will you be streaming something else? As always, share your thoughts with us by dropping a comment in the usual place down below.