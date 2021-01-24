Netflix Added 13 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Netflix recently passed the landmark of 200 million subscribers worldwide, further strengthening their grip as the undisputed leaders of the streaming wars, although Disney Plus is rapidly making up ground, with many insiders and analysts predicting that the Mouse House’s platform could match that number by next year.

Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t celebrate the milestone by releasing one of the countless high profile originals that are heading to the content library over the next eleven months, but a further thirteen movies and TV shows have been added nonetheless.

The most prominent is Jason Statham’s Homefront, continuing the trend of forgotten, underrated or overlooked B-level actioners dominating the Top 10 most-watched list, and the bald-headed martial arts enthusiast’s 2013 effort even became the number one movie in the United States after dropping on Monday.

There wasn’t much else that came close to capturing the attention of customers in quite the same way apart from new teen drama series Fate: The Winx Saga, which followed the lead set by Homefront and rocketed to the top of the viewership charts just 24 hours after debuting on Friday, and you can check out the full list of new additions below.

Released January 18

Homefront (2013)

Released January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Busted!: Season 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fate: The Winx Saga *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY<

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) *NETFLIX FILM

The White Tiger *NETFLIX FILM

Released January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Literary adaptation The White Tiger marks the latest attempt by Netflix to make serious inroads into the realms of prestige drama, and the acclaimed movie has been balancing critical and commercial popularity, where it currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% and ranks as the fifth most-watched film on Netflix around the world. Having an older title, a brand new original show and an exclusive movie all pull in huge numbers in the space of a few days marks yet another successful week for the biggest streamer in the business.