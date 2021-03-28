Netflix Added 16 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As you may have noticed, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still the talk of the town, with proponents of restoring the SnyderVerse now having resorted to review bombing Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate in an effort to see if they’ll get their own way. Spoilers: they won’t, but we could be finding out sooner rather than later what the future holds for the DCEU’s canonical superhero team.

In any case, it’s unusual for a streaming service that isn’t Netflix to be dominating the conversation, but between the Snyder Cut and Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the world’s most popular platform has been failing to make a dent in the zeitgeist recently. However, sixteen new movies and TV shows were added to the library over the last seven days, a couple of which could pull in some pretty big numbers, and you can check out the full list below.

Released March 22

Navillera *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Philomena (2013)

Released March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Released March 24

Seaspiracy *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara? *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released March 25

Caught by a Wave *NETFLIX FILM

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood *NETFLIX ANIME

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released March 26

A Week Away *NETFLIX FILM

Bad Trip *NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Irregulars *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supernatural Sherlock Holmes spinoff The Irregulars and hidden camera comedy Bad Trip are already the most-watched TV show and movie on Netflix, despite only being added to the library on Friday. The former is a Victorian-era fantasy that puts an intriguing new spin on the most heavily-adapted fictional mythology in history, while the latter delivers exactly what you’d expect from the trio of Eric Andre, Lil Rey Howery and Tiffany Haddish, and it’s been scoring decent reviews from critics.

The list of new arrivals always tends to tail off towards the end of the month as the various combatants in the streaming wars gear up to do it all over again, but there are still some solid picks to add to your watch list if you don’t have the Justice is Gray edition of the Snyder Cut on repeat.