Angry SnyderVerse Fans Are Now Review Bombing Godzilla Vs. Kong

Just when you thought the mobilization of online campaigns couldn’t throw up any more surprises, supporters of Zack Snyder’s Justice League have now started review bombing Godzilla vs. Kong in an attack on studio Warner Bros. for ignoring their calls to restore the SnyderVerse.

It’s things like this that give fandoms a bad name, with a small few taking things in new and ultimately pointless directions such as we see here. Godzilla vs. Kong is poised to smash pandemic-era box office records both domestically and internationally, while the early reactions have been hugely positive for the latest installment in the MonsterVerse. And even though the cast, crew and creative team worked incredibly hard putting the movie together in the name of our entertainment, a subsection of Justice League enthusiasts simply just don’t care.

The rebellious keyboard warriors are hardly being subtle, either, leaving one-star reviews on Godzilla vs. Kong‘s IMDb page, with the majority of them titled #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Remember, some of these folks will no doubt be the same people who threatened to boycott both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 2 because WB asked Johnny Depp to resign from his role as Grindelwald but kept Amber Heard on board as Mera, but also never considered affording the Snyder Cut the same treatment even though the actress was receiving a significant upgrade in screen time from the theatrical version.

Obviously, this isn’t the sort of approach that helps dispel the negativity surrounding the hardcore SnyderVerse campaigners, who only serve to tar their much more agreeable and reasonable contemporaries with the same brush by association. Not to mention that downvoting Godzilla vs. Kong out of nothing but sheer spite is hardly going to change the studio’s opinions on the status of any Justice League sequels, making it an exercise in utter futility.