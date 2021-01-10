Netflix Added 17 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s been a typically busy week for Netflix, who added some great new content to keep us all in catch-up mode as we continue to mostly be stuck at home. Particular highlights include the Nicolas Cage-fronted History of Swear Words, high-profile original film Pieces of a Woman, and French drama Lupin. What, then, are some of the television shows, movies, and other material that have been made available on the platform over the last few days?

Well, on the series side of things, A History of Swear Words is a documentary wherein Cage plays the host, and each episode deals with a different word, tracing its history and various cultural contexts. We also received Lupin, which updates the French thief and master of disguise for the present day, as well as new seasons of reality shows. In addition, the streamer released documentaries including the Martin Scorsese-directed Pretend It’s a City, Surviving Death and Tony Parker: The Final Shot; the latter deals with a French basketball player in the NBA.

Also out is Pieces of a Woman, a drama with The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby that co-stars Shia LaBeouf. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, the picture explores the grief after a devastating home birth, and is already doing well with subscribers. And with a strong supporting cast, the Netflix original is set to be a real awards contender.

Other notable new titles to catch include the animated musical Charming, Turkish film Stuck Apart (Azizler), and the underrated The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo from David Fincher, as well as Harmony Korine’s excellent Spring Breakers. As usual, the service are also putting out fresh material for the family, and more of some popular anime, too, this time through the second part of The Idhun Chronicles.

To recap, here’s everything that was added to Netflix between January 4th and 10th:

Released January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse *NETFLIX FAMILY

History of Swear Words *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) Released January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina *NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Released January 7

Pieces of a Woman *NETFLIX FILM Released January 8

Charming *NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lupin *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival *NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretend It’s a City *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stuck Apart (Azizler) *NETFLIX FILM

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 *NETFLIX ANIME Released January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Another reliably strong batch then, for Netflix, who certainly aren’t letting up when it comes to keeping subscribers engaged with fresh content. If you’re already caught up, though, take a look at everything that the online giant has coming this week, as it continues to fight for the top spot against competition from Disney Plus and other streaming rivals.