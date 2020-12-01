Netflix Just Added 2 Great Adam Sandler Movies

Today marks the first of the month, meaning that Netflix is providing subscribers with a massive dump of new content to add to their watch lists and devour. Some huge additions have arrived on the platform, such as Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, two Jurassic Park pics, and all 10 seasons of the sci-fi show Stargate SG-1. With so much to watch, then, there’s undoubtedly something for everyone – but if you’re a fan of Adam Sandler, today’s an even better day for you.

The actor has had two movies of his added to Netflix, and they’re both relatively popular entries in his long list of comedies. In the rom-com 50 First Dates, Sandler stars opposite Drew Barrymore as a man who loves a girl with amnesia and must remind her daily about who he is and why she should love him back. Meanwhile, weird and quirky pic Little Nicky tells the story of one of Satan’s sons as he tries to stop his two brothers from taking over the Earth.

Both films are considered classics amongst the actor’s fans, though didn’t go over too well with critics. And if neither tickle your fancy, there are already tons of other Sandler movies available on Netflix including such hits as his Jennifer Aniston team-up Murder Mystery, comedy horror Hubie Halloween, and 90s comedy Big Daddy, to name a few. There’s certainly enough of the comedian to go around, then, and thanks to his ongoing deal with Netflix, we can assume that there’s still plenty more to come, too.

Of course, if you’re not much of an Adam Sandler fan or have simply seen all of his flicks enough times already, you can always head over here to take a look at what else was added to Netflix today and what’s coming to the service throughout the remainder of the month.