Netflix Added 2 New Movies And 4 New TV Shows Today

Have you watched everything that Netflix has added so far in September? Probably not, as it’s been quite the haul already, offering everything from classic films to brand new shows that are capturing the attention of plenty of subscribers. We’ve been treated to the new Hilary Swank sci-fi drama Away, very controversial movie Cuties, eerie psychological horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things and the full Back to the Future trilogy, among other things, all within the span of just over a week.

But as usual, Netflix isn’t going to let the fun end there, and you can rest assured that most days of the month have something new coming to the platform’s already extensive roster of films and shows. Today’s offerings, for instance, include a sequel to a well-received comedy horror flick, a new Egyptian crime thriller and some TV series that you may want to check out.

The most notable addition is The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a follow-up to 2017’s humorous horror romp The Babysitter, which saw a teen named Cole (Judah Lewis) take down a satanic cult run by his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving). It picks up two years later and follows Cole as he navigates his life post-cult and deals with the fact that almost no one believes him about the events that transpired.

For more, here’s everything that launched on Netflix today:

Greenleaf (Season 5) – Final season of a show about a family who runs a megachurch.

– Final season of a show about a family who runs a megachurch. Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) – Musical series about a girl rebuilding a deceased boy band.

– Musical series about a girl rebuilding a deceased boy band. Son Of Adam – Egyptian crime thriller.

– Egyptian crime thriller. The Babysitter: Killer Queen – Sequel to The Babysitter.

– Sequel to The Babysitter. The Gift (Atiye) (Season 2) – Turkish supernatural series.

– Turkish supernatural series. The Indhun Chronicles (Season 1) – Spanish anime series.

If nothing releasing today tickles your fancy, you can always head over here and check out some of the other titles on their way to Netflix throughout the remainder of September. And of course, be sure to keep your eyes on this space for more updates on what’s coming to all of your favorite streaming services in the near future.