Netflix Added 2 New Original Horror Movies Today

Those looking for new horror content to watch this weekend will be pleased to find out that Netflix just added two original chillers this Friday. The streaming giant debuted a duo of horror films this June 2nd that couldn’t be more different, one is a major new release while the other is an international flick that you shouldn’t overlook. The movies in question are Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and The 8th Night.

First of all, you’ve probably heard of Fear Street already as Netflix has been promoting it pretty heavily in the lead-up to its release. This flick is the first chapter in an ambitious and unique series of projects that blur the line between movies and TV. The platform is releasing one of these linked teen horrors a week for the next three Fridays. They are mostly standalone but a greater mystery unfolds across the trilogy, which will reach backwards in time, with the next two chapters being set in 1978 and 1666.

Though based on the books by Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, Netflix has aged up the material for the screen with the movies each sporting an R-rating. They also look to be aiming to hook in Stranger Things fans, going by the presence of both Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink in the cast. Reviews have been positive, with Part 1 labelled as an appealing retro slasher.

The second horror of the day is The 8th Night, a South-Korean mystery-thriller that follows an exorcist who must stop the resurrection of an ancient and powerful being that unleashed a plague of torment and chaos 2500 years ago and has been sealed away in its tombs ever since. Lee Sung-min, Park Hae-joon and Kim Yoo-jung star. This is definitely one for those who like demonic or possession-themed horror to check out.

