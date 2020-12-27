Netflix Added 29 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

With Christmas now behind us, and 2021 fast approaching, it’s a good time to review all the new content that’s been added to Netflix in the last week. Highlights include the period drama Bridgerton, as well as Charlie Brooker’s Death to 2020 special, and the George Clooney-directed The Midnight Sky. What’s been made available, then, to the platform in the last seven days?

Well, on the movie side, Brooker’s Death to 2020 adapts his Screenwipe review format for Netflix, with the likes of Hugh Grant, Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery, and Samuel L. Jackson popping up in a fictional take on this year’s events. Given the quality of the recent Black Mirror entries from Brooker, we have high expectations for this new one-off, even if the world’s apparently been too bleak for a fresh batch of episodes. Another big original release, meanwhile, is Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes, which follows up his 2005 hit The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

Elsewhere, already doing well since being released by Netflix, The Midnight Sky is garnering praise for Clooney’s direction and its sci-fi plot. We also have well-regarded Korean drama Your Name Engraved Herein and French picture DNA. In addition, the streamer has new material from Ariana Grande and London Hughes, bolstering what’s been a pretty solid run for originals.

For series, the biggest title is Bridgerton, the Regency-era show co-produced by Shonda Rhimes, as well as Korean serial Lovestruck in the City, new instalments of Fast & Furious Spy Racers, acclaimed African program Sakho & Mangane, and plenty of kids’ titles to round out the holiday season.

First Images Revealed From George Clooney's Netflix Sci-Fi Movie 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here, then, is everything that’s come to Netflix recently:

21 New Movies Added This Week After We Collided (2020)

AK vs AK (2020) Netflix Original

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you (2020) Netflix Original

Atlas Shrugged: Part II (2012)

Bridezilla (2019)

Cemara’s Family (2018)

Death to 2020 (2020) Netflix Original

DNA (2020) Netflix Original

Hello, Love, Goodbye (2019)

Isa Pa with Feelings (2019)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (2020) Netflix Original

Mohamed Hussein (2019)

QLIMAX THE SOURCE (2020)

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2015)

The Con Is On (2018)

The History of Future Folk (2012)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020) Netflix Original

The Midnight Sky (2020) Netflix Original

We Can Be Heroes (2020) Netflix Original

Your Name Engraved Herein (2020) Netflix Original 8 New TV Series Added This Week Bridgerton (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3) Netflix Original

Lovestruck in the City (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)

Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)

Timmy Time (Season 1)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 3) Netflix Original

With the streaming giant set to launch even more high-quality exclusives heading into the New Year and beyond, it’s going to as hard as ever to keep up with new output. And although its facing increased competition now, it’s difficult to imagine Netflix losing its crown among subscribers anytime soon.