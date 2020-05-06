Black Mirror Creator Says The World Is Too Bleak For Season 6

Black Mirror has been serving up sci-fi dystopias for years, but now that we’re actually caught in a real-life near-science fiction dystopian scenario, it doesn’t look like there’s much need for another run of the show. At least, that’s what creator Charlie Brooker believes, as he’s revealed in a new interview that he’s not currently working on a sixth season of the hit Netflix anthology series.

While speaking to Radio Times, Brooker explained that he’s tied up with a bunch of other projects at present. In particular, he’s interested in developing some more comedic scripts, as he feels there’s probably more of a need for that in today’s world instead of more “stories about societies falling apart.”

“I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing,” Brooker said. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any on of those [‘Black Mirror’ episodes]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

There’ve been a couple of more hopeful Mirror episodes over the course of its five season run so far, but it would be entirely fair to say that it’s usually a drama that’s unafraid to go to some very dark places about individuals and modern civilization as a whole. So maybe Brooker’s on to something with resting the series for a year or two. He’s certainly not ruling out more seasons down the line. No doubt Netflix would be keen for him to deliver more at some point, after all.

It hasn’t even been that long since Black Mirror season 5 arrived, supplying a trilogy of tales – with star-studded casts including Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff and Miley Cyrus – last June. So, fans should be good for a while. Hopefully Brooker’s new comedic content will give us some much-needed laughs instead and not, you know, make us despair for the fate of humanity.