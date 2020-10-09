Netflix Added 3 New Movies And 3 New TV Shows Today

October’s Netflix collection has been quite fantastic so far, offering a wide variety of intriguing new things for fans of nearly every genre. Comedy lovers have been treated to classics like Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Employee of the Month, while those itching for dramatic storytelling are surely enjoying hits such as Gran Torino and Her. But most importantly, it’s almost Halloween, so Netflix has been pumping plenty of horror content onto the service, too.

If you’re searching for spooky flicks this holiday season, you’re sure to discover fresh selections like Rob Zombie’s gruesome House of 1000 Corpses and the brand new Adam Sandler comedy-horror Hubie Halloween, the latter of which has already proven to be a hugely popular addition to the platform. And if that wasn’t enough, you’re going to love what Netflix has dropped for you today, because one of the series included is guaranteed to give you a fright.

Last year’s The Haunting of Hill House marked the first season of The Haunting anthology, and now you can finally catch the follow-up outing The Haunting of Bly Manor, a supernatural horror tale about a young governess who begins seeing apparitions in the country home in which she’s moved to in order to care for two young children.

It’s important to note, however, that this new season has no direct connection to the first one and tells a completely original story, though it does feature many of the same cast members in different roles. Either way, with 9 episodes to binge over the weekend, you’re sure to have a creepy good time with it.

For more, see below for everything that Netflix just added today:

Deaf U (Season 1)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2)

Ginny Weds Sunny

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

The 40-Year-Old Version

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1)

If nothing above catches your eye, you can also head over here to check out what else is coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of October. Suffice it to say, there’s lots of exciting stuff on the way.