Netflix Added 3 New TV Shows And 1 New Movie Today

After yesterday’s very meaty content drop, which kicked off June in style, it was to be expected that Netflix would ease off the gas a bit and sure enough, the streaming site has pulled back today, offering up only four new titles in total – 3 TV shows and 1 movie. Although, it might not be fair to call True: Rainbow Rescue a movie as it’s more of a television special.

Regardless, there’s nothing particularly noteworthy here, and if you’re solely looking at fresh arrivals to keep you entertained, you may not find anything that piques your interest. Nevertheless, it’s hard to complain when each day brings with it more and more content and for the full list of what arrived today, you can see below:

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue *NETFLIX FAMILY

So, like we said, not much to get excited about there. But again, after what arrived on the platform yesterday, there’s no reason that you should find yourself without anything to watch. From classics like The Silence of the Lambs and E.T. to underrated flicks like Zodiac and V For Vendetta, Netflix brought us a ton of fresh content yesterday.

And though today, June 2nd, may be a bit underwhelming, we’ve still got lots to look forward to over the course of the next few weeks. Be it all three seasons of Hannibal, original film Da 5 Bloods starring Chadwick Boseman or Will Ferrell’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, there’s a ton of good stuff on the way.

But tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix today? Do any of June 2nd’s additions interest you? Or are you still working your way though yesterday’s offerings? As always, drop a comment down below and let us know.