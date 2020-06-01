Netflix Added A Bunch Of New Horror Movies Today For June
It’s the first day of a new month, and do you know what that means? Yes, Netflix has got another batch of new content coming to its library. Today, the streaming giant has added a boat-load of classics and underrated films that you’ll want to check out. In particular, horror fans are being well-served as the selection includes a number of spine-tinglers and thrillers.
For those who like something with a psychological flavor, you’ll be pleased to know that two early 90s classics of the genre are dropping today – Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear, featuring Robert De Niro, and The Silence of the Lambs, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter. Remember, the whole of the Hannibal TV series is also arriving on the service this month.
Those who prefer the supernatural have got some fresh movies to watch, too, including 2016’s The Boy – which stars The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan – and 2011’s action horror Priest. Elsewhere, if you’re looking to stick on something a little spooky with younger viewers, Casper is likewise now available to stream.
Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows that have gone live on Netflix from today (June 1st):
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Away from horror, there’s also acclaimed Oscar-winning movies like The Help and The Queen. For romance lovers, there’s Keanu Reeves’ The Lake House and 90s romcom Clueless, while comedy fans can watch musical biopic spoof Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Adam Sandler’s You Don’t Mess with the Zohan. Meanwhile, superhero nuts can tuck into V For Vendetta.
For a full list of what Netflix is adding for the rest of the month, click here.
Comments