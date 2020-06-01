Netflix Added A Bunch Of New Horror Movies Today For June

It’s the first day of a new month, and do you know what that means? Yes, Netflix has got another batch of new content coming to its library. Today, the streaming giant has added a boat-load of classics and underrated films that you’ll want to check out. In particular, horror fans are being well-served as the selection includes a number of spine-tinglers and thrillers.

For those who like something with a psychological flavor, you’ll be pleased to know that two early 90s classics of the genre are dropping today – Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear, featuring Robert De Niro, and The Silence of the Lambs, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter. Remember, the whole of the Hannibal TV series is also arriving on the service this month.

Those who prefer the supernatural have got some fresh movies to watch, too, including 2016’s The Boy – which stars The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan – and 2011’s action horror Priest. Elsewhere, if you’re looking to stick on something a little spooky with younger viewers, Casper is likewise now available to stream.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows that have gone live on Netflix from today (June 1st):

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Away from horror, there’s also acclaimed Oscar-winning movies like The Help and The Queen. For romance lovers, there’s Keanu Reeves’ The Lake House and 90s romcom Clueless, while comedy fans can watch musical biopic spoof Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Adam Sandler’s You Don’t Mess with the Zohan. Meanwhile, superhero nuts can tuck into V For Vendetta.

For a full list of what Netflix is adding for the rest of the month, click here.