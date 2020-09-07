Netflix Added 6 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Netflix is ensuring that everyone’s September is filled with equal parts nostalgia and fresh content with a wide selection of new movies and shows throughout the month. We’ve already been treated to the full Back to the Future trilogy, unnerving psychological horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and brand new Hilary Swank sci-fi series Away – all of which have found plenty of success on the service.

Meanwhile, we’ve still got the popular animated pic How to Train Your Dragon 2 coming on September 14th, Tom Holland’s new thriller The Devil All the Time on September 16th, and the eerie new series Ratched on September 18th, so make sure you mark your calendars for those.

As for today, however, Netflix has added a handful of interesting new things to check out, including a couple of documentaries, season 2 of Transformers: Cyberverse and more.

Most notably, the underrated sci-fi film Midnight Special has landed on the platform, and though it flew under the radar when it released back in 2016, it’s nevertheless a riveting and beautifully-shot tale of a young boy with superpowers and his father’s devotion to protecting him against religious extremists and relentless government pursuit. It stars Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton and Kirsten Dunst, and currently sits at a respectable 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For more, here’s everything that dropped on Netflix today:

Cargo (2019) – Hindi space movie about a young female astronaut.

Of course, if you’re not feeling documentaries or sci-fi movies, you can head through here to see that there’s still plenty more coming to Netflix throughout the rest of September. And don’t forget to check back with us frequently for further updates regarding upcoming movies and shows that will be streaming on your favorite platforms in the future.