Netflix Added 4 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Most of the focus on original streaming content this month doesn’t involve Netflix at all, which is a real turn up for the books. The world’s most popular platform does have plenty of in-house movies and TV shows coming to the library before the end of March, but there’s nothing on the level of the eye-catching titles that the competition have on the way.

Of course, nobody could hope to compete with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of the year, born entirely from a combination of relentless fan campaigns and Warner Bros.’ marketing team accepting that finally giving the people what they want is an ingenious method to increase customer numbers.

Just 24 hours after Justice League arrives on March 18th, though, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier then lands on Disney Plus, delivering the standard Marvel Cinematic Universe formula of fast quips and spectacular action, which is a world away from the mind-bending WandaVision. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s slim pickings on Netflix by any means, and four new titles have been added to the library today that offer plenty of variety.

Amy Poehler’s second directorial effort Moxie is now available to stream, and the coming of age comedy is sure to find a big audience. Documentary Murder Among the Mormons is also poised to play well given that it’s a Netflix true crime doc with the word ‘murder’ in the title, and weepy Safe Haven is aimed squarely at fans of the Nicholas Sparks rom-com production line, of which there are clearly many looking at the box office returns generated by the live-action adaptations of the author’s work.

However, today’s biggest release is going to be Jason Statham’s Parker, based on nothing but the law of averages, with the action star’s last two one-word efforts Homefront and Redemption both cracking the Netflix Top 10 most-watched list with ease.