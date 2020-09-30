Netflix Added 6 New Movies And 5 New TV Shows Today

Netflix has provided an exceptionally good collection of content for subscribers to enjoy in September. As a matter of fact, the inclusion of dozens of fantastic original shows and films alongside tons of memorable classics has made it it one of the platform’s best months ever. But today marks the end of a great run for the streaming giant before October’s big releases start up tomorrow, and while most of the best stuff has already landed earlier in the month, this final gift of new additions has something left to offer.

Today’s most notable release is the film adaptation of the 1968 Broadway play The Boys in the Band. This LGBT-focused drama is based on the 2018 revival of the play and stars big names like Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto in a story that follows a group of gay men in New York who get together to celebrate one of their birthdays. When the party is interrupted by an uninvited and potentially closeted guest, it creates an evening of chaos for everyone involved.

Here’s the full list of everything added today:

6 New Movies

28 Days (2000)

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) Netflix Original

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Poacher (2018)

The Boys in the Band (2020) Netflix Original

The Boys in the Band: Something Personal (2020) Netflix Original



5 New TV Series

Black Butler (Kuroshitsuji) (Season 3)

Fireman Sam (2 Seasons)

Man with a Plan (Seasons 1-4)

Wentworth (Season 8)

Masameer Classics (Season 1)

If none of this stands out to you, you can always head over here to see a list of some of the other stuff September has brought to Netflix. With huge original titles the psychological thriller The Devil All the Time and creepy mind-bender I’m Thinking of Ending Things, there is plenty of fresh content to devour. If you’re looking for a dose of nostalgia, you can also check out every season of ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister, the full Back to the Future trilogy, or a handful of other classic films like Grease or Anaconda.

As you can see, you’ve got plenty to choose from now that the month is over. What did you think of September’s Netflix offerings? Let us know in the comments below.