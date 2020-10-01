Netflix Added 45 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s a brand new month, and that means that the cycle of Netflix content drops begin anew, with a wide selection of original programming and classics headed our way. And with the first day always bringing the biggest new collection of movies and shows to enjoy, there’s some great stuff that can be checked out right away.

For instance, comedy fans are sure to appreciate that they can now watch the beloved Jim Carrey sequel Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Dane Cook’s underrated Employee of the Month. Meanwhile, the 1996 classic black comedy Fargo is available, too, and though it has loose connections to the popular FX show of the same name, it’s a great standalone film that’s very much worth a watch.

If you’re looking for solid dramas to get wrapped up in, you can now catch the emotional Clint Eastwood pic Gran Torino or see Joaquin Phoenix knock it out of the park in the strangely endearing love story Her. You also won’t want to miss the historical drama Troy, starring Brad Pitt as the great Greece warrior Achilles and Orlando Bloom as the Prince of Troy.

Luckily for Halloween fans, it’s October now as well and that means you can expect at least a handful of spooky additions throughout the month, too. For instance, today adds the Rob Zombie classic House of 1000 Corpses, which is a pretty gruesome and unconventional flick that’s certain to make you feel a bit uncomfortable.

For more, here’s the full list of everything Netflix added today:

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 *Netflix Family

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood *Netflix Original

All Because of You *Netflix Film

The Worst Witch: Season 4 *Netflix Original

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

If you’re not seeing anything that interests you above, you can always head through here to take a look at some of the other content that Netflix is adding throughout October. And, as always, be sure to stay tuned for further updates on what’s coming to all of your favorite streaming services over the next few weeks.