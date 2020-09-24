Adam Sandler’s New Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

Adam Sandler might’ve surprised a lot of viewers with his dramatic turn in Uncut Gems, but it appears that he’s ready to head back to his comedic roots in a major way next month, as the actor’s new film, Hubie Halloween, is hitting Netflix in just a few weeks, on October 7th. And from the looks of it, the movie will definitely deliver the laughs and potentially even some scares.

The flick takes place (predictably) on Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, where the titular local wacko is keeping up his annual tradition of ensuring everyone has a safe holiday, despite the pushback he receives from many of the town’s residents. This year, however, everything changes when people start disappearing. Hubie is then left with no choice but to discover who’s behind it and stop them before it’s too late.

While the feature looks like it might be delightful, there’s also a chance that it could be Sandler’s next Jack and Jill. After all, fans have been quick to remember the 54-year-old performer’s promise that he would purposely make the worst movie imaginable if he didn’t win the Oscar for his role in Uncut Gems.

As we now know, he certainly didn’t win the Academy Award. In fact, he wasn’t even nominated. Ouch. That’s gotta hurt. Could this pic possibly be his revenge for the snub? There’s only one way to find out.

Tell us, though, do you think this upcoming feature is going to be a worthwhile watch, or does it look to you like another steaming pile of trash from Adam Sandler? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think. However it turns out, you can bet that it’ll rise to the top of the Netflix charts quickly after it debuts, just as most of the actor’s flicks do.