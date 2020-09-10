Watch: Netflix Drops First Trailer For Adam Sandler’s New Halloween Movie

After signing a deal in 2014 to produce six movies for Netflix, Adam Sandler looked set to take over the streaming platform with his signature brand of comedy. Of course, most of the films he’s made for the company haven’t gone down too well with critics, but the actor’s used to that by now. His output often only typically goes over well with audiences and that’s certainly true when it comes to his Netflix movies, with Sandler’s flicks usually finding themselves on the Top 10 most-watched list on the platform.

His next film for the streaming giant is Hubie Halloween, which will drop on October 7th, meaning that subscribers have plenty of time to check it out before Halloween and get into the holiday spirit. Earlier this week, we got our first look at the project via the photos below and now, Netflix has brought us the trailer, which you can find embedded up above.

Frankly, nothing in the footage on display looks particularly exciting. It’s the typical comedic fare we’ve come to expect from Sandler and he certainly isn’t trying anything new with his latest effort. The Halloween theme might give things a bit of a spookier spin, but from what we can tell, this appears to be just more of the same. Then again, as the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And Sandler’s formula certainly isn’t broken, given how popular his films are with fans.

Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler's New Halloween Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plot-wise, Hubie Halloween centers on Hubie DuBois (Adam Sandler), an odd but friendly community volunteer who often finds himself mocked by local citizens for being a bit out of the ordinary. But after he gets caught up in the middle of a murder case on Halloween night, he realizes that he may be the only one who can put things right again.

While no one’s expecting the pic to score well with critics, it certainly seems as if the actor’s passionate fanbase will feel right at home with Hubie Halloween and no doubt Adam Sandler will deliver another massive hit for Netflix when the film arrives on October 7th.