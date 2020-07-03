Netflix Added 5 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Ever since the pandemic started, it feels like many of our favorite streaming services have been pumping out exactly the kinds of binge-worthy shows and classic films we all want to watch during a quarantine. Netflix, in particular, has been doing a fantastic job of keeping our eyes glued to the screen over the past few months, especially with some of June’s excellent additions like Steven Spielberg’s beloved E.T. the Extraterrestrial, famous horror flick The Silence of the Lambs, and the politically-charged V for Vendetta.

Yet, even with so much to sink hours of viewing time into, it’s nice to know there’s more on the horizon and July is already shaping up to be another incredible month for Netflix subscribers. July 1st brought the underrated Tom Hanks film Cloud Atlas, emotional boxing tale Million Dollar Baby and the original The Karate Kid trilogy, among others, and today marks the third content drop of the month and it comes with a few exciting titles.

The most notable release is JU-ON: Origins, a new horror series set in the popular world of The Grudge. Acting as a prequel to the rest of the canon, this creepy show is sure to keep you up at night with all of its haunting imagery and unnerving history. The show stars Yoshiyoshi Arakawa and Yuina Kuroshima and is available to add to your list right away.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that hit Netflix today:

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1)

Cable Girls: (Final Season Part 2)

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

If none of that interests you, you can head through here to see some of the other stuff Netflix has announced for the rest the month and as always, stay tuned for more updates on what’s coming down the pipeline.