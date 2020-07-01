2 Great Tom Hanks Movies Just Hit Netflix Today

Though things may not be going exactly how we wish they were in the real world, you can always bet that Netflix will provide plenty of entertainment to help keep your mind occupied and off of this messy year. And as always, the first day of a new month brings tons of fresh goodies, including movies, shows, and specials that will fill your list up for weeks to come. With awesome drops like The Karate Kid, Million Dollar Baby and Total Recall to keep you glued to your TV, it’s just icing on the cake that we’re also receiving two big Tom Hanks films to devour on the same day.

First up is the polarizing and extremely lengthy sci-fi flick Cloud Atlas, which tells five interwoven stories across multiple centuries. Though it received mixed reviews upon release for its runtime and unusual story presentation, it’s gone on to become a cult classic of sorts thanks to its incredible acting, sweeping score and gorgeous cinematography. If you’ve got the time to sit through it, Cloud Atlas may very well provide you with a new film to add to your all-time favorites.

Secondly, you couldn’t really grow up in the 90s without knowing about Sleepless in Seattle, but now you can rewatch it anytime you’d like to. Even better, if you’ve never seen it, you’re in for one of Hanks’ best movies. This romantic comedy was very well-received by critics when it released in 1993, and it’s stood the test of time. So, if you’re in the mood for laughs or a sweet love story, you can’t go wrong with this one.

If neither of those interest you, though, you can head through here to see some of the other stuff Netflix is releasing throughout the remainder of July. And as usual, stay tuned for even more updates on what’s coming to your favorite streaming platforms over the coming weeks.