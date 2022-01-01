Netflix added 59 new movies and TV shows today
As always, the first of the month has brought a deluge of new film and television titles to the Netflix library, more than a few of which are capable of whiling away the hours as we recover from the Christmas and New Year festivities.
There’s the usual selection of all-time greats, underrated gems, dismal duds and cult classics, so your watch-list won’t be short of options to take you through the beginning of 2022. All told, there are close to 60 new additions for you to sift through, but we’ve gathered them together in one handy list for you to check out below.
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke *NETFLIX FILM
- The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES
- 300
- 1BR
- Annie (1982)
- Big Fish
- Braveheart
- Cadillac Records
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Doing Hard Time
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
- First Sunday
- Free Willy
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Gremlins
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- Hook
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Love You, Man
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Interview with the Vampire
- Just Go With It
- Kung Fu Panda
- Linewatch
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Lost Boys
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Nacho Libre
- The NeverEnding Story
- Paranormal Activity
- The Patriot
- Road Trip
- Runaway Bride
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Stand by Me
- Superman Returns
- Taxi Driver
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Town
- Troy
- True Grit (2010)
- The Wedding Singer
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Woo
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are in luck, with the original live-action trilogy and 2007 animated reboot now on Netflix, while the Gene Wilder vs. Johnny Depp debate is set to reignite all over again with both beloved Willy Wonka movies available at the push of a button.
The second, third and fourth installments in the Terminator franchise have landed, as have Mel Gibson epics Braveheart and The Patriot, smash hit horror Paranormal Activity, superhero blockbuster Superman Returns and many more besides. In short; there’s enough on offer to ensure that the dreaded scrolling of the Netflix home page isn’t going to take as long as it usually does.