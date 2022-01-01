Netflix added 59 new movies and TV shows today

As always, the first of the month has brought a deluge of new film and television titles to the Netflix library, more than a few of which are capable of whiling away the hours as we recover from the Christmas and New Year festivities.

There’s the usual selection of all-time greats, underrated gems, dismal duds and cult classics, so your watch-list won’t be short of options to take you through the beginning of 2022. All told, there are close to 60 new additions for you to sift through, but we’ve gathered them together in one handy list for you to check out below.

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke *NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are in luck, with the original live-action trilogy and 2007 animated reboot now on Netflix, while the Gene Wilder vs. Johnny Depp debate is set to reignite all over again with both beloved Willy Wonka movies available at the push of a button.

The second, third and fourth installments in the Terminator franchise have landed, as have Mel Gibson epics Braveheart and The Patriot, smash hit horror Paranormal Activity, superhero blockbuster Superman Returns and many more besides. In short; there’s enough on offer to ensure that the dreaded scrolling of the Netflix home page isn’t going to take as long as it usually does.