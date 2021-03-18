Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Let’s be honest, Netflix isn’t going to be most people’s streaming service of choice today, not when Zack Snyder’s Justice League is premiering over on HBO Max. The second stab at the DCEU’s all-star blockbuster has already been generating hugely positive reactions, and looks as though it might even be able to live up to the almost impossible levels of hype.

That isn’t to say that the world’s most popular streaming platform is taking it easy, though, with six new additions headed to the library today that cover Netflix’s increasing focus on anime, an original foreign film, a sci-fi sequel and more, although it wouldn’t be unfair to say that none of them possess the sort of breakout potential necessary to conquer the Top 10 most-watched list.

Season 2 of B: The Beginning – Succession arrives three years after the first run, with the anime set in a world powered by advanced technology where a serial killer has thrown the nation of Cremona into chaos, and it’ll no doubt draw in fans of the first batch of episodes, not to mention those that have had their interest piqued by Netflix’s succession of splashy new animated originals.

Brazilian crime comedy Cabras da Peste, meanwhile, will be hoping to mimic the success of recent foreign-language hits Below Zero and Sentinelle, while drama Deadly Illusions focuses on a bestselling novelist suffering from writer’s block who hires a young woman to watch over her children, before her personal and professional lives become dangerously intertwined.

Elsewhere, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American is the latest in Netflix’s long line of comedy specials, and 2014’s The Fluffy Movie sees Gabriel Iglesias mix his signature comic stylings with fictionalized flashbacks. Last but not least of the new Netflix arrivals is Skylines, the third installment in the low budget sci-fi franchise that started a decade ago, which should at least appeal to fans of B-level genre cinema.