The weekend is once again upon us, which can only mean that Netflix has inevitably released at one original project that’s more than likely a mid budget genre film with a high concept that’s set to make an instant impact and rocket towards the upper echelons of the Top 10 most-watched list long before we get to Sunday.

As if by magic, Beckett appears to be that film. Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, the propulsive chase thriller follows John David Washington’s American tourist, who finds his vacation to Greece drastically and dangerously affected by a wide-ranging political conspiracy that he can barely comprehend.

On the episodic front, Brand New Cherry Flavor finds Rosa Salazar’s Lisa coming to LA to direct her first movie, before she falls foul of the wrong crowd and gets drawn into a nightmare packed with zombies, hitmen, a tattoo artist with a penchant for curses and much more. It sounds wild, so bet on it to play very well with subscribers, and you can check out the full list of today’s arrivals below.

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Korean historical series Kingdom has also been added to the library as of today, along with Season 2 of Valeria. Gone for Good is the latest Harlan Cohen adaptation to hit Netflix following the well-received likes of The Stranger, The Woods and The Innocent, while Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific should keep the younger ones entertained for a while. All told, it’s not the strongest Friday lineup we’ve ever seen, but Beckett and Brand New Cherry Flavor should have more than enough about them to draw in a crowd.