Netflix Added 74 New Movies And 31 New TV Shows This Week

When it comes to adding new content, the biggest haul for any given streaming service is typically found on the first of the month, and that’s no different with Netflix.

Indeed, thanks to a huge day for new movies/TV shows on October 1st, the past week has seen the current leader in the industry add a whopping 74 films and 31 television series, ensuring that subscribers have plenty to entertain themselves with. From hidden gems to all-time classics and a few underrated titles that definitely deserve another look, there’s much to get excited about here and the full list of every new release that arrived this week can be found below.

74 New Movies

28 Days (2000)

A Chaster Marriage (2016)

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween (2020) Netflix Original

A.M.I. (2019)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Because of You (Pasal Kau) (2020) Netflix Original

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony (2002)

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) Netflix Original

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Big Daddy (1999)

Boomerang (1992)

Bully (2011)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cold Harbour (2013)

Colombiana (2011)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) Netflix Original

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) Netflix Original

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Fargo (1996)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Golmaal Returns (2008)

Good Game: The Beginning (2018)

Gran Torino (2008)

Her (2013)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Human Nature (2019)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Ishqiya (2010)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

Jab We Met (2007)

Mann (1999)

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) Netflix Original

Òlòt?ré (2019)

Poacher (2018)

Poseidon (2006)

Rize (2005)

Serious Men (2020) Netflix Original

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Stranger than Fiction (2006)

Superman Returns (2006)

The American Game (2019)

The Binding (2020) Netflix Original

The Book of Sun (Shams Alma’arif) (2020)

The Boys in the Band (2020) Netflix Original

The Boys in the Band: Something Personal (2020) Netflix Original

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Outpost (2020)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Prince & Me (2006)

Time Out (2015)

Troy (2004)

Turkish Dance School (2017)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) Netflix Original

WarGames (1983)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Welcome (2007)

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)

Yogi Bear (2010)

You’ve Got This (2020) Netflix Original

31 New TV Series

44 Cats (2 Seasons)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2)

Black Butler (Kuroshitsuji) (Season 3)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) Netflix Original

Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)

Emily in Paris (Season 1) Netflix Original

Evil (Season 1)

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Fireman Sam (2 Seasons)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 2)

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 1) Netflix Original

H2O: Just Add Water (3 Seasons)

Journey of an African Colony (Season 1)

Man with a Plan (Seasons 1-4)

Masameer Classics (Season 1)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)

Qurious Como (Season 1)

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)

Secreto bien guardado (Season 1)

Song Exploder (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Sword Art Online (Season 3)

The Good Place (Season 4)

The Parkers (5 Seasons)

The Unicorn (Season 1)

The Worst Witch (Season 4) Netflix Original

Van Helsing (Season 4)

Wentworth (Season 8)

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Limited Series) Netflix Original

You Cannot Hide (Season 1) Netflix Original

So, where to begin? Well, on the television side of things, Emily in Paris makes for a light, breezy new Netflix original series that can kill a few hours by offering up some easy viewing, while those looking for big laughs can dive right into season 6 of Schitt’s Creek. Of course, there are a couple of spooky offerings to be found, too, just in time for Halloween.

And on the movie front, well, there’s a whole treasure trove of great titles waiting to be discovered. Be it war pic The Outpost, which is one of 2020’s best films, forgotten superhero efforts like Superman Returns and Ghost Rider, comedy classics such as Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls or underrated Matthew McConaughey movie Free State of Jones, there’s no shortage of content to consume.

But tell us, what have you been watching on Netflix this week? As always, let us know down below. And if you’re still looking for more, you can head on over here to see what’s arriving over the next few days.