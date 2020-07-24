Netflix Added 8 New Movies And Shows Today, Just In Time For The Weekend

It’s Friday today and Netflix has got you covered for some early weekend viewing with eight new additions being added to the streaming giant’s library. Family audiences have a couple of new animated films to enjoy, teens are being treated to a sequel to one of Netflix’s most popular romcoms and there’s even a western.

Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to the service today below:

Animal Crackers (2017) Netflix Original

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) Netflix Original

Hickok (2017)

Nimbe (2019)

Offering to the Storm (2020) Netflix Original

Romance Doll (2020)

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) Netflix Original

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) Netflix Original

It’s a solid selection of content, to be sure, and first up is Animal Crackers, an American-Chinese co-production that’s had a ridiculously difficult time getting released in the U.S. Though it hit China back in 2017, it’s been picked up and then dropped again by various studios stateside, but it’s finally being released on Netflix today. The animated flick focuses on a traveling circus and features an all-star cast including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Ian McKellen, Danny DeVito and Sylvester Stallone.

Another notable release, meanwhile, is Hickok, which those who know their Wild West can probably guess is based around Wild Bill Hickok, as he aims to clean up the lawless frontier. Luke – brother to Chris and Liam – Hemsworth stars in the lead. Originally released in 2018, Hickok was taken off Netflix back in January but now it’s returned.

Of course, The Kissing Booth 2 is the biggest tentpole landing today. A follow-up to the hit 2018 movie, Joey King once again stars as Elle, who’s continuing to battle the challenges of teendom, including keeping the flair alive in her long-distance relationship and applying to college. Elsewhere, there’s Spanish crime thriller Offering to the Storm, Nigerian drama Nimbe, Japanese romance Romance Doll and the first season of talent show Sing On! Spain.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on watching on Netflix this weekend? As always, let us know down below.