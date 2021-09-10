Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.

Lucifer is back for a sixth and final season, in what’s going to be a hugely emotional and bittersweet experience for fans, especially those to have stuck with the show since the very beginning, right through the initial cancellation at Fox and subsequent revival as a streaming exclusive.

On the feature length front, Mary Elizabeth Winstead headlines high concept actioner Kate, which offers a neon-soaked rampage of revenge that’ll satiate those with a crazing for stylish visuals, kinetic action and bone-crunching fights. There’s another six new additions on top of that, though, and you can check out the full list below.

The Devil's Got A DeLorean In First Look At Lucifer Season 6 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Firedrake the Silver Dragon *NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate *NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season *NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters *NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series *NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey *NETFLIX FILM

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series is the 24th season of the animated classic, and continues Netflix’s investment in the pocket monsters, with a live-action episodic effort also in the works. German thriller Prey looks to deliver another intense foreign-language exclusive, following a trio of friends who go hiking in the woods, only to discover that they’re being targeted by a mysterious shooter. An eclectic mix as always, then, but no prizes for guessing which title is going to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue first and foremost.