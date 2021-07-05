Lucifer Tops Streaming Ratings Charts With Over 1.8 Billion Minutes

Seeing as all of the major combatants in the streaming wars tend to keep the juiciest data to themselves, we only find out what’s been a huge success if Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu or HBO Max decide to tell us. Luckily, the Nielsen ratings and third-party services like Samba TV are doing their best to fill in the gaps, and it looks as though Season 5B of Lucifer has been nothing short of a monstrous success.

Between May 31st and June 6th, the revived supernatural procedural racked up an impressive 1.8 billion minutes worth of streaming across all 83 episodes, which was up 40% from the week before. Of course, the hotly anticipated latest batch of episodes dropped on the 28th of May, so a huge number of Netflix subscribers were clearly revisiting the back catalogue to refresh themselves.

Having originally been canned by Fox after three seasons, Netflix’s decision to give Lucifer a second chance has paid off handsomely, and it’s now firmly established as one of the platform’s biggest in-house shows, and the only bad news for Lucifans around the world is that there’s just one season left before Tom Ellis and the gang ride off into the sunset for the last time.

Sweet Tooth also posted strong numbers having generated 794 million minutes despite only qualifying for three days of the week’s streaming ratings, and with the four-week barrier almost here, it shouldn’t be too long until we find out whether or not the acclaimed fantasy series is getting another run. The frame well and truly belonged to Lucifer, though, which finished miles in front of Disney Plus’ Raya and the Last Dragon, which took second with 1.1 billion minutes.