Sweet Tooth Season 2 Rumored To Be In The Works At Netflix

The people have spoken, and Netflix subscribers deem Sweet Tooth as the streaming service’s latest smash hit fantasy series, with the DC Comics adaptation recently dislodging season 5B of Lucifer, which is also a smash hit fantasy series, from the top of the episodic most-watched list.

Fans were demanding a second run of adventures the very same day that they were first introduced to human-deer hybrid Gus, and it seems that there’s every chance that they’re going to get it. A new rumor offers that season 2 of Sweet Tooth is already in early development behind the scenes at Netflix, which is encouraging to hear, but let’s not forget that we’ve heard similar stories in the past that haven’t come to fruition.

Sweet Tooth Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There was widespread talk that supernatural Sherlock Holmes spinoff The Irregulars had been renewed, only for it to be canceled, while similar claims were being bandied around last summer about Arthurian spin Cursed, which still remains in developmental limbo. However, Sweet Tooth has been drawing rave reviews from critics and is the sort of high concept fantastical adventure that appeals to viewers of virtually every demographic, so it’s got a serious shot at running for at least a couple more years.

As always, we won’t know for sure until Netflix releases official numbers or makes the big announcement themselves, but fingers crossed that Sweet Tooth will be back on our screens, because audiences have instantly warmed to the series. The source material might be a little niche, but the big budget TV adaptation is accessible to everyone, and history has shown on countless occasions that the world’s most popular platform loves nothing more than churning out fantasy shows based on lesser-known or original properties.