Robert Downey Jr.’s New DC Comics Show Is The #1 Title On Netflix Today

If we ignore the short-lived Jupiter’s Legacy, which still managed to top the Nielsen streaming ratings despite ultimately getting canceled and reworked into the first installment of a Millarworld anthology, then the last month or so has seen a number of Netflix original shows deliver a strong performance on the Top 10 most-watched list.

Shadow and Bone may have released at the end of April, but it hung on at the upper end of the charts for weeks, while several other in-house titles such as international smash hit Who Killed Sara? and dramatic comedy The Kominsky Method have also been making their presence felt.

It might have taken 48 hours to happen instead of the typical 24 for a big budget Netflix series, but Sweet Tooth has now ascended to the summit of the viewership rankings as well, finally ending the reign of Lucifer season 5B. For a minute, it looked as though the DC Comics adaptation, produced by Robert Downey Jr., might not reach the top, but strong reviews and incredibly positive social media buzz seem to have put a little extra wind in its sails, with the show now the #1 TV series and #1 title overall on the platform.

Given the way the eighth episode ended, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Sweet Tooth will be back for another run, because as we all know, there are few things more infuriating than becoming engrossed in a project that concludes on a cliffhanger, only to discover later on that it won’t be returning. Once the numbers have been crunched in a couple of weeks we should be getting our answer, but the early signs certainly indicate that the streamer has another major player to add to its constantly expanding roster of acclaimed fantasy efforts.