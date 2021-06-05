Netflix Users Already Demanding Sweet Tooth Season 2

Eight episodes of television is a drop in the ocean for Netflix subscribers that have become accustomed to binging the streaming service’s newest high profile episodic offerings in one sitting as soon as they’re added to the library, so it’s no surprise that many fans are already clamoring for a second season of Sweet Tooth just 24 hours after the comic book adaptation dropped.

It’s about as charming and whimsical as you can possibly get, despite dealing with a plague that wipes out vast swathes of humanity and hybrid children forced to run, hide and fight for their lives with people on their literal tails desperate to kill them for a payday, and it has no shortage of darkness, but if you boil Sweet Tooth down to the core, then it’s as simple as an odd couple road trip adventure.

Needless to say, audiences have fallen in love with the show already, and as you can see from the reactions below, folks will certainly be crossing their fingers in the hopes that it doesn’t end up as another Jupiter’s Legacy.

ANNOUNCE SWEET TOOTH SEASON 2 OR WE RIOT! — Harithkadou (@harithkadou) June 5, 2021

Please watch Sweet Tooth on Netflix because I want season 2. I've binge watched shows in a short period of time before but I don't think I've ever enjoyed it as much. (caveat: I have a huge soft spot for post-apocalypse stories that are not zombies and not uber-dark) — Geo (@Fishphibian) June 5, 2021

Done watching and I love it! I need Season 2 please @netflix #SweetTooth https://t.co/QglcqcWGNW — Bangkok Prince 🐰💚🤘🏻 (@Souri_23) June 5, 2021

#SweetTooth on @netflix was well…sweet. I loved the characters and the plot. Can't wait for season 2!!🦌🐎🐖🐹🐽🐄 https://t.co/GdzKlv3XvX — Loves2Read 📚📖 (@MarciaPoulson) June 5, 2021

I need season 2 of #SweetTooth NEOWWWWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/4yJQPS4DuS — da 🦴 collector (@atolaniv_) June 5, 2021

If @netflix does not bring a season 2 out for Sweet Tooth then there is going to be hell to pay #SweetTooth #season2 #cliffhanger #Netflix — Anton May (@amaypta) June 5, 2021

I enjoyed Sweet Tooth. When is it Season 2 coming out.. didn't like how it ended! Left me hanging. — Zane Nyathi (@NyathiZane) June 5, 2021

Sweet tooth is such an incredible series omg!!! Just binge watched the whole season today and I’m wondering when season 2 is gonna air because damn — Finesse Lu 🧞‍♀️ (@wavvvy_lu) June 5, 2021

Season 2 please pronto🥰 — Noyolas Remodeling (@NoyolasR) June 5, 2021

I want season 2 (hopefully) of #SweetTooth #sweettoothnetflix 😩. I love it! — Marie (@_faerymarie) June 5, 2021

In the wake of Netflix shelling out $31 million for Millarworld and up to $200 million on Jupiter’s Legacy only to cancel it less than a month after it arrived despite the superhero saga posting solid ratings, there’s going to be an air of trepidation surrounding the potential renewal of the series, with the unease set to last for a few weeks at least until the bean counters make a final decision.

Hopefully the positive reviews, encouraging word of mouth and social media buzz will translate into further installments, though, because there are clearly many more stories to be told in the world of Sweet Tooth based on what’s happened so far.