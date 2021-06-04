Jupiter’s Legacy Scores Big Ratings Despite Cancellation

The idea of fan campaigns and petitions to revive abandoned properties is always a strange one, when the entire endeavor could have been avoided if people had just turned up the first time around. For instance, where were all of the folks demanding a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story when the prequel failed to even crack $400 million at the box office?

Similarly, supporters of Alita: Battle Angel spent money on flying banners and mounting wide-ranging social media movements to drum up support for a second installment, when that cash would have been better off put towards buying cinema tickets so the studio didn’t have any choice but to franchise the property based on its commercial success.

There’s no doubt going to be something in the works from the Jupiter’s Legacy fanbase now that the first project to come out of Netflix’s Millarworld acquisition ended in disaster after the show was cancelled, but it turns out that the superhero series pulled in some seriously solid numbers on Nielsen’s streaming ratings chart.

For the week of May 3rd to May 9th, of which Jupiter’s Legacy was only eligible for three days having dropped on the 7th, it was viewed for 696 million minutes, which made it the most-watched original episodic program on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon’s Prime Video or Disney Plus for that seven-day frame.

While that’s below the numbers of Shadow and Bone, it’s still miles ahead of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and second across all in-house film and television efforts behind only The Mitchells vs. the Machines. But even such a strong initial showing hasn’t been enough to save the $200 million generational superhero saga from the scrapheap.