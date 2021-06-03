Netflix Users Furious That Jupiter’s Legacy Has Been Cancelled

It’s never quite been made clear how Netflix determines which episodic projects to renew and which ones to cancel, but it’s presumably based on the relationship between the amount of money being invested into a particular title and the size of the audience that it finds. Clearly, the ratio was way off for Jupiter’s Legacy, the mega budget comic book adaptation that’s now bitten the dust after being axed.

Reviews were far from universally enthusiastic, as the show didn’t really find its groove until the last couple of episodes, and it’s hardly a stellar start for the streaming service’s investment in Mark Millar’s Millarworld. Now that Jupiter’s Legacy has officially been thrown onto the discard pile, it’s likely that we’ll never find out exactly how many subscribers checked it out in the first four weeks it was available on the platform, but it evidently wasn’t anywhere near enough.

Of course, there are still plenty of folks who massively enjoyed the generational superhero saga, so it’s hardly a surprise to discover that many fans are furious that Jupiter’s Legacy is no more, as you can see from the reactions below.

Damn they already canceled Jupiter's Legacy. — Saint Mese (Everyday Person) (@SaintMese247) June 3, 2021

The way Netflix wasted $200 million dollars on Jupiter’s Legacy only for it to get canceled…now they gone up the price on our asses 😭 — nope (@banji85) June 3, 2021

No way, Netflix just cancelled Jupiter's Legacy, I mean its not perfect and has its flaws but I really liked the show 🥺 — 𝐸𝓀𝑒 🙃 | LOKI IN 10 DAYS (@ekeliberato08) June 3, 2021

Jupiter's Legacy canceled?? NOOOO!!!! — Marina 📚 🍫 (@BookishMarina) June 3, 2021

I'm seriously at the point of canceling my @netflix subscription. What's the point of having it if they cancel literally every show I enjoy. But they have no problem increasing the fee every so often. Get your shit together! Jupiter's Legacy was excellent.https://t.co/MRyBb6jNoj — Shawn (@MagnarLMT) June 3, 2021

jupiter's legacy wouldn't have flopped if they just gave that dude a better wig — zac (@3amsoda) June 3, 2021

Not a W. Jupiter’s Legacy was supposed to be huge. — Unbiased Nerd (@nerd_unbiased) June 3, 2021

So everybody hates Jupiter’s Legacy except me?? Cuz it got cancelled so now I’ll never know what happened with Walt 🙄 I hate cliffhangers — Daddy Yankee Candle (@elllleboogey1) June 3, 2021

Man this sucks. Jupiter’s Legacy could’ve been great! I hope you or Netflix change your mind and get another season going. Loved the show! — Leotas (@Leotas_) June 3, 2021

Don’t let @netflix cancel Jupiter’s Legacy — Agent Carter of the FBI (@TheTruOreo) June 3, 2021

Jupiter’s Legacy is cancelled? This is straight up bullshit! This show was so good! It wasn’t perfect but it was very entertaining. I was looking forward to season 2 and of course the show gets cancelled! #JupitersLegacy pic.twitter.com/3reNuaboW7 — Glenn JayCubs 🇮🇪🇭🇺🇵🇭 (@Every1SayIMBoss) June 3, 2021

Once the tepid reviews started rolling in when season 1 dropped on May 7th, questions were instantly being raised about whether or not Jupiter’s Legacy would return. After all, if Netflix is happy to wield its axe in the direction of critical darlings like GLOW and I Am Not Okay with This, then something that more than likely cost at least four or five times more to produce as those aforementioned shows and didn’t receive widespread acclaim from either critics or subscribers was always feasibly hovering around the chopping block.